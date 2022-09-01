Cleveland Police looking for 16-year-old last seen Aug. 27

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl named Vanessa Bezares who was last seen on Aug. 27 in a stolen gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with license plate JAJ 6468 after leaving her home near Woodbridge Avenue and West 41st Street.

The car was reported stolen out of Lakewood.

Vanessa may be with another girl named Mariah and two boys named Chris and Tay, police said.

Vanessa is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.