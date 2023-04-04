Cleveland Police looking for 54-year-old man last seen March 24

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Raymond Scholten, 54, who was last seen last month.

Scholten is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description wasn't provided.

Authorities say Scholten was released from MetroHealth Medical Center on March 24 and hasn't been seen by his family since.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

