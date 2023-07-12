Cleveland Police looking for 69-year-old woman last seen July 11

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a 69-year-old woman who has dementia and has been missing since Tuesday.

Sandra Panaccione is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds. She has Red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on West 41st Street around 9 p.m. when she left her home in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix bearing registration JDS1745.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cleveland Police.

