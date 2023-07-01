Cleveland Police looking for a 31-year-old woman last seen June 15

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 31-year-old woman.

Kristy Manning was last seen June 15, according to Cleveland Police.

Manning is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes. Cleveland Police said Manning has a tattoo with the name "Adrianna" on her right leg.

Possible locations include homeless shelters or motels in North Olmsted.

