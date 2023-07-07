Cleveland Police looking for a 62-year-old man last seen June 12

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old man.

Steven Wilson was last seen June 12 in Expo Wireless in the 7100 block of Denison, according to Cleveland Police.

Wilson is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 167 pounds; he has black hair and brown eyes.

Cleveland Police said Wilson may also go by the name Jamal Jabbar.

Possible locations include the East side of Cleveland, Virginia or New York.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

