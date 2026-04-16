Cleveland Police looking for missing 1-year-old girl and 26-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 1-year-old girl named Josiah Callaway, who may be with a 26-year-old woman who is not her mother.

According to the police, the child's mother allowed the woman, Tamara Hagler, who also goes by Talayjaha Hunter, to have the child for about a year, but when she went to get her daughter back, the woman refused to talk with her or law enforcement.

The woman's and the child's whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the Cleveland Police 4th District Det. Corrigan at 216-623-3138 or the department's non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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