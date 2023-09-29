Cleveland Police looking for missing 10-year-old who wandered from home Friday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 10-year-old male who wandered away from home Friday afternoon.

Juan Reyes is described by police as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of Natchez Avenue around noon Friday. He was wearing a jean jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans, and gray Crocs.

Juan is known to gravitate towards gas stations and convenience stores on Broadview and Pearl Roads. He is diagnosed with ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and general anxiety disorder.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

