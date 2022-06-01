Cleveland police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of police is looking for Na'Chelle Fowler, 11, who was last seen at Memorial School, 410 East 152nd Street, on Tuesday.

Na'Chelle was wearing a pink tank top, blue shorts and flip flops. Police said the girl left the school following a "disagreement with family."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

