Cleveland Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Doralie Morales, 11, who left her home early Thursday morning.

According to the report, Doralie was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 41st Street.

She is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 102 pounds. She has blonde curly hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black sweat pants and a black shirt. She also has two diamond nose piercings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or 911.

