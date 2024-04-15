Cleveland Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl last seen Monday morning

The Cleveland Division of Police needs your help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Leyanah Stover left her home around 9:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Leyanah is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She has black and pink braids and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue "Car Parts Warehouse" hoodie and dark pants when last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

