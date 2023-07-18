Cleveland Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen July 15

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old female.

Lidia Garrido was last seen in the 10600 block of Governor Avenue in Cleveland. She was reported missing on July 15 and may be in the company of an unidentified male.

As of July 16, she has been in contact with family via social media, reportedly to be with a boyfriend.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling 216-25-CRIME.

