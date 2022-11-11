Cleveland Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old boy who has been since Nov. 7.

London Jackson was staying with family in the 1300 block of East 110th Street prior to being reported as missing. He has not been attending school. It is believed that he left the residence on his own accord, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

