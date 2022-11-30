Cleveland Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 13-year-old Ava Conomy, who was last seen Tuesday.

Ava is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair with blond highlights.

She was last seen wearing a blue Fortnite shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and a black zip-up hoody. She was also wearing black crocs with one black sock and one white sock.

She may be traveling with other juveniles in an unknown KIA vehicle.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

