Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old last seen Nov. 28

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Nov. 28, when he was last seen leaving his home in the 8900 block of St. Clair.

Zion Steele is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans, black New Balance shoes and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police Det. Durbin at 216-623-2579 or 216-623-5500.

