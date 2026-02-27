Cleveland Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Thursday on the city's East Side.

Christopher D. Waller Jr. was last seen in the 800 block of East 146th Street.

Christopher has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his right cheek. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black crocs and a blue hospital mask.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5000 or 216-621-1234.

