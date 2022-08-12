Cleveland police looking for missing 15-year-old

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Deoante Howard, a 15-year-old boy who is missing after recently being released from wearing a GPS ankle monitor in connection with an aggravated burglary police say he allegedly committed while carrying a knife.

The teen is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen in the 6000 block of Lorain Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday. He was wearing a white T-shirt, a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans when last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 216-621-1234 or 911 and DO NOT approach. You can also contact Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.