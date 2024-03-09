Cleveland Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy last seen Thursday

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Joshua Sheets, 15, who was last seen on Thursday on the city's West Side.

Joshua is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He was wearing a blue hoodie with a black stripe and black sweatpants when last seen in the 3500 block of West 25th Street.

Police said Joshua is in need of medication he doesn't have with him.

Anyone who knows where Joshua may be is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

