Cleveland Police looking for missing 16-year-old

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old female.

Paola Alers is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen October 3 when she left home to go to school at Garrett Morgan High School. She was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and a tan long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

