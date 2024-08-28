Cleveland police looking for missing 16-year-old boy from Old Brooklyn

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 16-year-old Jayden Anderson, who was last seen around two weeks ago.

According to police, Jayden is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Authorities say he left his home in Old Brooklyn earlier this month and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218 or Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

