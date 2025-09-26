Cleveland Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sept. 15

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen near East 105th Street and Empire Avenue in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

According to police, Janie Robertson was last seen on Sept. 15.

Janie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Durbin at 216-623-2579 or Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

