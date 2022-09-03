Cleveland Police looking for missing 17-year-old last seen Sept. 2

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old female who has only been in America a few months since arriving from Guatemala.

Irma Ajuchan-Can is 4 feet, 5 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen catching the bus to Thomas Jefferson School where she is in the 12th grade and never returned home. She was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

