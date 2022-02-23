Cleveland police looking for missing 18-year-old last seen in December

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing teen who disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021.

According to police, Tyshoun Freeman, 18, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he may be in the Cleveland or Columbus areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

