Cleveland police looking for missing 26-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old man who was reported missing this week after he didn't return home.

The man, Makiwa Amuri, has been missing since Thursday. According to the missing persons report, Amuri's family went to his work after he come home and were informed he didn't show up that day.

Amuri is a Black male, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants.

He may be in a Gray 2012 Honda with unknown plates.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police 2nd District Det. Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

