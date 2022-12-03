Cleveland Police looking for missing 28-year-old

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 28-year-old male who has been since Nov. 29.

Cody Guido is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on the 1500 block of Denley Avenue in Cleveland.

Guido was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.