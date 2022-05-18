Cleveland police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday on the city's West Side.

Sara McGroarty is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. She was wearing gray sweat pants and a gray and blue shirt.

She was last seen in the area of Portman Avenue and West 26th Street around 5 p.m.

Authorities said she is in need of required medication.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

