Cleveland police looking for missing 4-year-old child last seen Tuesday morning

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 4-year-old child named Mohammed Drake, who was last around 11 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 140th Street.

According to authorities, Mohammed is about 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has a light complexion and has long hair in a bun. The photo above doesn't show his current hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and red and white shoes.

The child may be riding a pink, black and white scooter.

Police said the child may be somewhere near East 140th Street and Kinsman Road.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact police at 216-623-1234.

