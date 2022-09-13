Cleveland Police looking for missing 43-year-old man last seen July 25

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 43-year-old man who has been missing since July 25.

According to police, Steven Kronback is listed as endangered as he has medicine that he has not taken since February.

Kronback is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen at 2700 Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.