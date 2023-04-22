Cleveland Police looking for missing 49-year-old woman

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Michelle Henderhan, 49, who was last seen on Wednesday.

Henderhan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen in the 3900 block of West 36th Street heading to a job interview. She was wearing a gray Ohio State shirt, blue jeans, navy blue New Balance shoes and a black hat.

She may be driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota with license plate HCZ-8713.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or 911.

