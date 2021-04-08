Cleveland police looking for missing 57-year-old man who was dropped off at wrong address

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a 57-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

The man, Isaiah Spralling, was "assisted home from the hospital via a ride service and was dropped off at the wrong address" in the 600 block of East 105th Street, according to police.

Authorities said Spralling is schizophrenic/low functioning.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

