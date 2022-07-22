Cleveland police looking for missing 59-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 59-year-old woman last seen Wednesday at an assisted living facility in the 7800 block of Lake Avenue.

The woman, Gayle Griffin, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes. Griffin is need of daily medication, according to police.

She's known to frequent the area of West 83rd Street and Detroit Avenue.

Anyone with information about Griffin's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

