Cleveland Police looking for missing 72-year-old man

Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 17, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for Edward Wyley, a 72-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning just after midnight.

Wyley is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket, red shorts and a red shirt when he left his home on East 121st Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Cleveland Police or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113.

