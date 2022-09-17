Cleveland Police looking for missing 72-year-old man

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for Edward Wyley, a 72-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning just after midnight.

Wyley is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket, red shorts and a red shirt when he left his home on East 121st Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Cleveland Police or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.