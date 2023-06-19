Cleveland Police looking for missing 75-year-old woman, 1-year-old grandson

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 75-year-old woman and her 1-year-old grandson who went missing Monday.

According to authorities, Carol Carrey and her grandson were last seen at McDonald's near Eddy Road and Euclid Avenue. Carrey was wearing light blue jeans, a sweater and jacket, and carrying a handbag. The child was wearing yellow shorts, a yellow jacket and yellow dinosaur shoes.

Police said Carrey suffers from medical issues, possibly including dementia.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the police or 911.

