Cleveland police looking for missing 79-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland are searching for a missing 79-year-old man who hasn't been seen since June 12.

The man, Leon Stokes, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 173 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

According to police, he frequents the areas of East 144th Street and Hampstead Avenue, West 32nd Street and Franklin Boulevard, East 82nd Street and Hough Avenue, and East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 216-623-3082.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.