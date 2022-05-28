Cleveland police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Jaelen Stroud, 9, who was last seen Friday around 9 p.m. at his home in the 5900 block of Engle Avenue.

His family discovered he was missing around midnight. Police said he may be riding a red and black bicycle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.