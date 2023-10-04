Cleveland Police looking for missing 9-year-old last seen Oct. 3

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 9-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 3.

Ayonna Jemison is missing from the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a grey top with pineapple print blue leggings. Her hair was in braids with white beads. She was wearing a rose-gold chain with a rose pendant on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 216-921-1234.

