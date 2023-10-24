Cleveland Police find missing endangered 68-year-old man last seen Oct. 23

CLEVELAND — UPDATE: The Cleveland Division of Police said an endangered 68-year-old man last seen Oct. 23 was found.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving his residence on Prince Avenue on foot at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He suffers from dementia and aneurysms and was scheduled for a dialysis treatment he did not show up for.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

