Cleveland Police looking for missing-endangered toddler

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 1-year-old Ariel Saddler, who was last seen with her mother, Chyenne Saddler, 27, on Thursday.

Ariel is 2 feet tall and weighs around 22 pounds. Her mother is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said they were last seen in the 10800 block of Bryant Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.