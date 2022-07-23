Cleveland police looking for missing mother, 3 children

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 29-year-old woman and her three children she has with her.

The woman, Carla Woods, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen on July 15 and may have possible headed to Florida.

According to the missing persons report, Woods is with her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 4-month-old children.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

