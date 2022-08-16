Cleveland police looking for missing woman last seen Aug. 12

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who has been missing since last week.

Authorities say Asia Mona Ervin was last seen Aug. 12 in the 8500 block of Superior Avenue. She was reported missing Tuesday.

Police didn't provide any further identifying information.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 216-621-1234.

