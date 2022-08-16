Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Cleveland police looking for missing woman last seen Aug. 12

Asia Mona Ervin.jpg
Cleveland Police
Asia Mona Ervin
Asia Mona Ervin.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 16:38:18-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who has been missing since last week.

Authorities say Asia Mona Ervin was last seen Aug. 12 in the 8500 block of Superior Avenue. She was reported missing Tuesday.

Police didn't provide any further identifying information.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.