Cleveland Police looking for woman last seen June 30

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for Kathryn Brown, 42, who was reported missing on July 11 after being last seen on June 30.

Brown is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 245 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She has no teeth and a tattoo that says "Katie" on her right shoulder, police said. A clothing description wasn't provided.

She may be in the West Park area in Akron.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Bruner at 216-623-5318.

