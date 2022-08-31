Cleveland Police looking missing 15-year-old Zyair Cain

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old named Zyair Cain who was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.

Zyair is 6 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 or 911.

