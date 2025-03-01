Cleveland Police need help finding a missing 23-year-old woman

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who was reported missing Feb. 28.

Timmesha Rencher, 23, was reported missing from the 6000 block of Engle Avenue, police said.

Rencher is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 181 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

According to police, she was last seen Tuesday and may possibly be heading to the city of Maple Heights, but the exact location of where she may be heading is unknown.

CPD said Rencher suffers from medical conditions and should not be away from home.

If anyone has any information, police ask that you call (216) 621-1234 or (216) 623-5300.

