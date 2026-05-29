Cleveland Police need help locating missing 12-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Ja'Nyla Reeves was last seen in the 1000 block of East 171st Street on Thursday, May 28.

Ja'Nyla is described to be 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, blue sandals and a pink handbag and her hair in a messy bun.

Anyone with information on Ja'Nyla's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 216-327-7158 or 216-621-1234 (non-emergency).

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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