Cleveland police search for 12-year-old boy who left home without permission

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Brandon Johnson left home without permission Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

He was last seen in the 500 block of East 143th Street in Cleveland, police said.

Johnson was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt with a green design, and a black and red backpack.

He is described by police as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 95 pounds in weight. His eyes are brown.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.