Cleveland Police search for 12-year-old girl who has been missing for a week

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.

Doralie Morales was last seen at her home on August 17.

Police said she is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Doralie was last seen wearing camouflage sweatpants, a white tank top, black slides with fur, and a black zip-up hoodie, according to police.

Police say she might be in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-2711.

