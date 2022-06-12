Cleveland Police search for 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaynelle Mosley went missing from her foster mother's house in the 3500 block of East 153rd Street on Saturday.

She was seen on camera leaving out of a window.

Police believe she is with friends.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

