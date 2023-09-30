Cleveland Police search for 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 13-year-old girl.

Sommer Nimons was last seen September 28, according to Cleveland Police.

Simmons is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of W. 130th Street and Worthington Avenue. She was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes, black pants with white stripes, and white Air Force 1 tennis shoes.

Her father believes she's possibly in the Longwood housing projects located in the East 33rd and East 40th Street area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police. or 911

