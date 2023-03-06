Cleveland Police search for 13-year-old girl missing since Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Police were told she went to get her hair done in Euclid and never returned.

Sy'Korria Lester was last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ruple Avenue.

Police said she allegedly got into a fight with her guardian before leaving to get her hair done.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the police at 216-621-1234.

