Cleveland Police search for 35-year-old man last seen Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 35-year-old man.

Jose Osorio-Ortiz was last seen on Nov. 1, according to Cleveland Police.

Osorio-Ortiz is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 143 pounds; he has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of W. 23rd Street wearing gray jean pants, a black hoody, a black face mask and gray boots.

He is listed as "approach with caution."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police or 911.

