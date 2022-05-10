Cleveland police search for 58-year-old man missing since March

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 58-year-old man.

Michael Respress was last seen by his landlord on March 2.

When police went to his home in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue, they found rotten food, accumulating mail and the power and gas were turned off.

He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-623-5200.

